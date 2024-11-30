Georgia in Turmoil: EU Talks Suspension Sparks National Protests

Over 100 demonstrators were arrested following intense clashes with police in Georgia after the government decided to halt negotiations for joining the European Union, according to the Interior Ministry.

In Tbilisi and other major cities, protests erupted for a second night after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement. The Prime Minister asserted foreign interests aim to destabilize Georgia.

Georgia's democratic standing has come under scrutiny, especially after accusations of election fraud and links to Russia, fueling public dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)