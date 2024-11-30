Left Menu

Georgia in Turmoil: EU Talks Suspension Sparks National Protests

Massive protests erupted in Georgia after the government suspended EU accession talks, amid allegations of election fraud and Russian influence. President Salome Zourabichvili backed demonstrators and condemned the government’s actions. The chaotic scene resulted in numerous arrests, with authorities accused of using excessive force against protesters and media personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:30 IST
Georgia in Turmoil: EU Talks Suspension Sparks National Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Over 100 demonstrators were arrested following intense clashes with police in Georgia after the government decided to halt negotiations for joining the European Union, according to the Interior Ministry.

In Tbilisi and other major cities, protests erupted for a second night after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement. The Prime Minister asserted foreign interests aim to destabilize Georgia.

Georgia's democratic standing has come under scrutiny, especially after accusations of election fraud and links to Russia, fueling public dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024