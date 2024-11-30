Georgia in Turmoil: EU Talks Suspension Sparks National Protests
Massive protests erupted in Georgia after the government suspended EU accession talks, amid allegations of election fraud and Russian influence. President Salome Zourabichvili backed demonstrators and condemned the government’s actions. The chaotic scene resulted in numerous arrests, with authorities accused of using excessive force against protesters and media personnel.
- Georgia
Over 100 demonstrators were arrested following intense clashes with police in Georgia after the government decided to halt negotiations for joining the European Union, according to the Interior Ministry.
In Tbilisi and other major cities, protests erupted for a second night after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement. The Prime Minister asserted foreign interests aim to destabilize Georgia.
Georgia's democratic standing has come under scrutiny, especially after accusations of election fraud and links to Russia, fueling public dissent.
