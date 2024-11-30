Crime Surge in Delhi: Kejriwal Demands Action

In a striking call to action, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the grieving family of a man brutally murdered in Panchsheel Park. The visit follows the discovery that the victim was stabbed 22 times, leaving his family deeply shocked and without clear motives behind the crime.

Kejriwal, addressing the media, highlighted a worrying trend in the capital. "Senior citizens are in distress, and businessmen face extortion threats while shootouts escalate. Crime is rampant," he remarked, questioning Home Minister Amit Shah's response to the deteriorating situation. Since Shah's tenure, Kejriwal argued, crime in Delhi has worsened.

Adding to the alarming scenario, an explosion in Prashant Vihar on Thursday prompted immediate action from emergency services and a high alert across the capital. Meanwhile, AAP MPs led a protest within Parliament, demanding accountability and urgent intervention from national authorities to restore law and order.

