Crime Surge in Delhi: Kejriwal Demands Action

Delhi sees a rise in crime, with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal urging Home Minister Amit Shah for immediate action. A brutal murder in Panchsheel Park, extortion calls to businessmen, and a recent explosion in Prashant Vihar have heightened tensions. AAP staged a protest over the city's worsening law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:05 IST
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a striking call to action, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the grieving family of a man brutally murdered in Panchsheel Park. The visit follows the discovery that the victim was stabbed 22 times, leaving his family deeply shocked and without clear motives behind the crime.

Kejriwal, addressing the media, highlighted a worrying trend in the capital. "Senior citizens are in distress, and businessmen face extortion threats while shootouts escalate. Crime is rampant," he remarked, questioning Home Minister Amit Shah's response to the deteriorating situation. Since Shah's tenure, Kejriwal argued, crime in Delhi has worsened.

Adding to the alarming scenario, an explosion in Prashant Vihar on Thursday prompted immediate action from emergency services and a high alert across the capital. Meanwhile, AAP MPs led a protest within Parliament, demanding accountability and urgent intervention from national authorities to restore law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

