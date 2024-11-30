Eknath Shinde Poised for Major Political Decision in Maharashtra by Sunday

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat revealed on Saturday that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra is set to make a significant political announcement by Sunday. Shirsat addressed inquiries regarding the allocation of ministries to allies, emphasizing that clarity would emerge by Monday evening.

Shirsat further explained that Shinde often retreats to his native village for contemplation and strategic planning. Shinde's visit to his hometown in the Satara district is expected to conclude with a critical decision by Sunday evening. The process aims to resolve major political assignments ahead of December 5.

Earlier, Maharashtra's BJP-aligned leaders, including Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, met with senior BJP figures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President JP Nadda, in Delhi. The discussion, described as positive by Shinde, was aimed at laying the groundwork for the imminent decision on the Chief Minister's role, scheduled to occur in an upcoming meeting in Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis assured that the Mahayuti coalition maintains unity and collective decision-making. He reiterated that post-election strategies, including the Chief Minister's selection, would be collaborative. This followed Election Day on November 23, when BJP's leadership returned with a strong majority, capturing 132 seats in the 280-member assembly. The coalition still needs to finalize its choice for the Chief Minister.

In response to Sharad Pawar's accusations of electoral misconduct, Shirsat retorted, calling out Pawar for allegedly leveraging muscle and financial power in politics. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with substantial wins in the assembly elections, continues to work towards governmental structuring in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)