Telangana Government Considers Overhauling Two-Child Policy for Rural Polls

The Telangana government is considering changing the restriction that prevents individuals with more than two children from contesting rural local body polls. The change would align with a recent shift by Andhra Pradesh, which now allows such candidates. Political leaders express concerns over losing Lok Sabha seats in upcoming delimitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:38 IST
The Telangana government is contemplating a significant policy shift, looking to eliminate the restriction that prevents individuals with over two children from running in rural local body elections.

This consideration comes in the wake of Andhra Pradesh's recent legislative change, which now permits candidates with more than two children to contest in urban elections, reversing the previous norm.

The discussion is fueled by concerns from political leaders about the potential loss of Lok Sabha seats by southern states in the forthcoming delimitation process, amidst calls for revisiting family planning policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

