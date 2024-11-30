Empowering Youth: Yuva Sena's Bold New Initiatives
The Yuva Sena has committed to enhancing its presence across Maharashtra by strengthening organisational levels. Key discussions included youth participation in politics and initiatives focused on women's empowerment. Plans to establish a mini cabinet for better coordination with government departments were also outlined at a recent core committee meeting.
In a strategic move to bolster grassroots engagement, the Yuva Sena has pledged to refine its organisational structure throughout Maharashtra.
During a core committee session in Thane, the group deliberated on enhancing youth participation in political and social tasks. A significant thrust was placed on empowering women within the organisation.
Additionally, the meeting proposed the creation of a Yuva Sena mini cabinet designed to streamline coordination with various governmental bodies, furthering their commitment to impactful governance.
