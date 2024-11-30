Empowering Youth: Yuva Sena's Bold New Initiatives

In a strategic move to bolster grassroots engagement, the Yuva Sena has pledged to refine its organisational structure throughout Maharashtra.

During a core committee session in Thane, the group deliberated on enhancing youth participation in political and social tasks. A significant thrust was placed on empowering women within the organisation.

Additionally, the meeting proposed the creation of a Yuva Sena mini cabinet designed to streamline coordination with various governmental bodies, furthering their commitment to impactful governance.

