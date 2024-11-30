Maharashtra Leadership Standoff: Crucial Decisions Awaited Before Cabinet Formation

Amidst the anticipation surrounding the Chief Ministership in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai announced on Saturday that both Shiv Sena and NCP have selected their legislative leaders. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to finalize its choice at a meeting slated for December 2. Desai emphasized that once the BJP designates its leader, the trio will deliberate on cabinet formulas and portfolio distribution. He commented, 'The senior leaders will discuss the portfolios. Our three leaders will convene post-discussion to formulate everything.' Previously, information suggested that the BJP's legislative meeting is set for Monday, where they will identify their legislative lead. Shiv Sena and NCP have endorsed Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively, as party leaders, and the formulation of the state cabinet awaits the conclusion of these discussions.

Shambhuraj Desai also responded to Sharad Pawar's claims of electoral power and money misuse, suggesting that Pawar could still file complaints with law enforcement and the Election Commission. Criticizing Pawar, Desai questioned why such accusations weren't raised during the electoral process. 'Why didn't he complain during the elections if misuse occurred? The Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates should have reported to election authorities. He is blaming this for their defeat,' Desai remarked, adding that complaints could still be filed.

Additionally, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat indicated that caretaker CM Eknath Shinde is expected to make a significant announcement by Sunday. Addressing the allotment of portfolios to allies, Shirsat assured that specifics would be clarified by Monday evening. He noted, 'Whenever Eknath Shinde needs time to contemplate, he visits his native village. By tomorrow, a significant decision will be made, likely political in nature. The oath-taking ceremony is intended before December 5.'

On Thursday night, Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, joined by Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital. Following this meeting, Shinde labeled it 'good and positive,' indicating further discussions in Mumbai to decide the Chief Minister by the Mahayuti. The Maharashtra Assembly elections, concluded on November 23, saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a decisive majority, although the Chief Minister's identity remains to be resolved.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats within the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly. Its coalition partners, the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, claimed 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)