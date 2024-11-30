Kennedy Jr.'s Romanian Rendezvous: Politics and Publishing Collide

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's pick to head the U.S. health department, is scheduled to travel to Romania next week. His visit coincides with a meeting with Calin Georgescu, a far-right candidate who secured a surprising lead in Romania's presidential elections.

The recent election results, which placed Georgescu in a favorable position for the Dec. 8 run-off, could potentially alter Romania's political landscape and its pro-Western orientation. However, the results face a recount ordered by Romania's top court, creating uncertainty ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for the same weekend.

Kennedy's trip to Bucharest will also include the launch of his book on the coronavirus pandemic, featuring a preface by Georgescu. The Romanian television station, Realitatea, announced it is partnering the event, slated for Dec. 5, but Kennedy's team has yet to confirm the meeting's details.

(With inputs from agencies.)