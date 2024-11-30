Left Menu

Maharashtra's Chief Ministerial Decision: Mahayuti to Form Government with BJP Leadership

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar confirmed the decision for the BJP to lead Maharashtra's government, while the Mahayuti alliance faces delays. As caretaker CM Eknath Shinde deals with health issues, the oath-taking ceremony is set for December 5 with Prime Minister Modi in attendance.

30-11-2024
NCP Chief Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The internal conflict within Maharashtra's Mahayuti coalition regarding the Chief Minister post was addressed by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar on Saturday. He clarified that during a meeting, it was agreed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would lead with the Chief Minister's position, while the other two coalition parties would receive Deputy Chief Minister posts.

Ajit Pawar, speaking to the media, referenced historical precedence, noting, "This is not the first time there has been a delay... In 1999, it took one month for government formation." This comment comes after a Thursday night meeting in the national capital, where Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, alongside Devendra Fadnavis and other Mahayuti leaders, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

Amid reports of Eknath Shinde's discontent and travels to his native village, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant assured that Shinde will soon return and that cabinet appointments are imminent. Shinde, suffering from illness, is under the care of a medical team in Satara district, as confirmed by his family doctor.

In parallel, BJP's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the Mahayuti government's oath-taking ceremony scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. This event will feature the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as highlighted in Bawankule's social media statement.

