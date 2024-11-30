Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds in Maharashtra: CM Announcement Imminent

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray congratulates the next CM amid claims of anarchy, as a BJP-led alliance is poised to form Maharashtra's government. Political maneuverings continue, with BJP set to lead and Opposition parties to hold Deputy Chief Minister roles. Speculations swirl on Eknath Shinde's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:42 IST
Political Drama Unfolds in Maharashtra: CM Announcement Imminent
Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra intensifies as Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray extends congratulations to the soon-to-be Chief Minister, while simultaneously alleging anarchy in governance. The Governor's Office is expected to announce the oath-taking date soon, yet Aaditya claims procedural transparency remains questionable.

In a separate development, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar confirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will take on the chief ministerial role. Following a decisive meeting of Mahayuti leaders in Delhi, it was agreed that BJP will lead, while the coalition partners will secure Deputy Chief Minister positions.

Amidst these developments, former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was reportedly discontented with the delay, sparking rumors of unrest. Yet Shiv Sena stalwart Uday Samant dispelled these murmurs, emphasizing Shinde's return and the impending finalization of the new cabinet lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024