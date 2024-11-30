Political Drama Unfolds in Maharashtra: CM Announcement Imminent

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra intensifies as Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray extends congratulations to the soon-to-be Chief Minister, while simultaneously alleging anarchy in governance. The Governor's Office is expected to announce the oath-taking date soon, yet Aaditya claims procedural transparency remains questionable.

In a separate development, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar confirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will take on the chief ministerial role. Following a decisive meeting of Mahayuti leaders in Delhi, it was agreed that BJP will lead, while the coalition partners will secure Deputy Chief Minister positions.

Amidst these developments, former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was reportedly discontented with the delay, sparking rumors of unrest. Yet Shiv Sena stalwart Uday Samant dispelled these murmurs, emphasizing Shinde's return and the impending finalization of the new cabinet lineup.

