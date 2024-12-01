Ireland's Political Shake-up: A Coalition in Question

In Ireland, election officials are deeply involved in a long and intricate vote-counting process following a national election that promises to reshape the political landscape. An exit poll points to a close contest among the three primary political parties: Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, and Sinn Fein.

Ballot boxes have been opened at counting centers throughout the country, heralding what is expected to be several days of intense tallying. The exit poll data suggests a broadly divided voter base, leaving the future government formation in question and potentially leading to days or even weeks of negotiations.

The election has been dominated by issues such as the cost of living and housing crises, with observers noting that the election could signify a departure from Ireland's lengthy history of two-party politics. A Sinn Fein-led government could not only redefine domestic politics but also enhance pressures for a united Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)