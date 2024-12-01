Left Menu

Lai Ching-te's Pacific Tour: A New Era of Value-Based Diplomacy

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te stops in Hawaii during his Pacific tour to emphasize Taiwan's role in promoting global peace. China opposes his visit, viewing him as a separatist. Lai's trip aims to strengthen diplomatic ties with countries in the Pacific while promoting democracy, prosperity, and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 07:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 07:03 IST
Lai Ching-te's Pacific Tour: A New Era of Value-Based Diplomacy
Lai Ching-te

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has embarked on a significant Pacific tour, with a stopover in Hawaii, marking a strategic move to bolster Taiwan's image as a champion of global peace and democracy. This trip has drawn criticism from China, which regards Taiwan as its territory and views Lai as a separatist.

During his visit, Lai emphasized the importance of promoting democracy, peace, and prosperity, stating that his mission was to expand cooperation and deepen partnerships with international allies. Hawaii Governor Josh Green expressed strong support for Taiwan, highlighting shared values and resilience during a welcoming ceremony for Lai.

The United States, while maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan, continues to support its defense capabilities. The State Department dismissed China's criticism of Lai's U.S. transit as unwarranted. Lai's tour is seen as a diplomatic push to showcase Taiwan's role in fostering global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024