Lai Ching-te's Pacific Tour: A New Era of Value-Based Diplomacy

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has embarked on a significant Pacific tour, with a stopover in Hawaii, marking a strategic move to bolster Taiwan's image as a champion of global peace and democracy. This trip has drawn criticism from China, which regards Taiwan as its territory and views Lai as a separatist.

During his visit, Lai emphasized the importance of promoting democracy, peace, and prosperity, stating that his mission was to expand cooperation and deepen partnerships with international allies. Hawaii Governor Josh Green expressed strong support for Taiwan, highlighting shared values and resilience during a welcoming ceremony for Lai.

The United States, while maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan, continues to support its defense capabilities. The State Department dismissed China's criticism of Lai's U.S. transit as unwarranted. Lai's tour is seen as a diplomatic push to showcase Taiwan's role in fostering global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)