Taiwan's Leader Visits Hawaii Amid Tensions with Beijing

President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan started a brief transit in Hawaii on Saturday, marking the beginning of his South Pacific trip, the first since taking office. This visit has sparked criticism from Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its territory and objects to its interactions with the US.

During his stay, Lai visited the Bishop Museum in Honolulu and was greeted by supporters without any notable US officials present. His agenda includes nurturing Taiwan's ties with allies and showcasing its democratic values. This visit holds significance as it underscores the strong, albeit contentious, relationship between Taiwan and the US.

While acknowledging the diplomatic delicacies and rising tensions with China, Chancellor Chen of the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce emphasizes treating Lai as a head of state, highlighting democracy and cooperation as shared values. China's government condemned the visit, reiterating its stance on sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

