Spain Seeks Balanced EU-China Relations Amid Global Trade Tensions

In a move to deepen economic and political alliances, Spain is advocating for a more balanced relationship between the European Union and China, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed during his latest trip to Beijing. After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sanchez emphasized the importance of diplomacy to reconcile differences and promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

This visit marks Sanchez's third engagement with Chinese officials in recent years, aiming to fortify Spain's role as a bridge between China and the EU. The strategy emerges against the backdrop of strained trade relations prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy. Spanish leaders are keen to sidestep U.S. admonitions, suggesting that closer ties with China could be detrimental.

Sanchez reaffirmed Spain's intention to develop a partnership that equally benefits both nations, while recognizing the EU's official stance on China as both a competitor and an ally. President Xi echoed these sentiments, underscoring the potential for strengthened bilateral relations to enhance peace, stability, and prosperity in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)