EU Leaders Visit Kyiv to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine

European Council President Antonio Costa and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas visited Kyiv to express unwavering support for Ukraine. The EU has consistently stood by Ukraine since the onset of the war, reaffirming their commitment to assisting the Ukrainian people throughout their ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:51 IST
Antonio Costa
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

European Council President Antonio Costa and Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, made an official visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Their arrival underscores the EU's dedication to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict.

Costa emphasized the EU's stance, highlighting that the union has supported Ukraine from the very beginning of the war. He reiterated this message through a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The visit and statements from Costa and Kallas reflect the EU's persistent commitment to standing by the Ukrainian people as they navigate the challenges posed by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

