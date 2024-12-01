Jordan Voices Concern Over Syrian Instability

Jordan has raised alarms regarding the ongoing instability in Syria, citing the situation as a cause for concern. The country's government is wary of any developments that may compromise the security and stability of its northern neighbor.

In an official statement broadcasted on state television, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi voiced the kingdom's support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He emphasized the need for international diplomatic efforts to facilitate a political resolution to the prolonged conflict in Syria.

Jordan's stance reflects a broader regional desire for stability, urging for increased dialogue and coordination among international stakeholders to restore peace and security in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)