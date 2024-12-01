Political Shifts in Ireland: Coalition Attempts Amid Electoral Uncertainty

Ireland's continuous political evolution takes another turn as results from a fragmented national election hint at the formation of a new coalition government, spearheaded by the dominant centre-right factions.

With ballot counting underway, Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, and Sinn Fein were closely competing for control in the 174-seat Dail, Ireland's parliament lower house. The Sinn Fein's potential path to power remains murky due to its controversial history with the Irish Republican Army.

Housing affordability and immigration, pivotal campaign issues, reflect the electorate's nuanced sentiments which, if early results prevail, suggest Irish voters may resist the global pattern of rejecting incumbent governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)