Left Menu

US Domestic News Roundup: Spending Shifts Online, Trump's Picks, and International Tensions

This report summarizes key US domestic news, highlighting a shift from physical Black Friday shopping to online spending, Trump's strategic appointments, and his international engagements. It also covers Biden's response to threats against lawmakers and Trump's warning to BRICS nations regarding currency challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:27 IST
US Domestic News Roundup: Spending Shifts Online, Trump's Picks, and International Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst a changing retail landscape, Black Friday spending by Americans witnessed a shift towards online platforms, with growth in brick-and-mortar retail barely edging 0.7%, according to Mastercard estimates.

President-elect Donald Trump has shown his willingness to make bold strategic moves, nominating Kash Patel, a loyalist, to lead the FBI, while also engaging in critical discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about trade and tariffs.

Responses to recent threats against lawmakers have involved President Joe Biden collaborating with the FBI. Additionally, Trump has warned BRICS nations against introducing a new currency to replace the U.S. dollar, threatening high tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024