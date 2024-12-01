Left Menu

RSS Chief Raises Alarm Over India's Declining Fertility Rate

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern about India's declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR), stating it should be at least 3, above the current 2.1. He highlighted the role of families and warned of extinction risks if rates fall below 2.1, as evidenced in population studies and cultural losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:05 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has raised concerns about India's declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR), citing that the average number of children a woman gives birth to in her lifetime should be at least 3, higher than the current rate of 2.1.

Addressing the 'Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan' in Nagpur, Bhagwat emphasized the crucial role of family in society. He warned that if a society's fertility rate drops below 2.1, it faces potential extinction, with many languages and cultures already lost due to this demographic trend.

Bhagwat advocated for a fertility rate above 2.1, aligning with India's population policy recommendations from 1998 and 2002. Meanwhile, political figures like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have weighed in on the discourse, reflecting society's intricate balance between population dynamics and cultural perceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

