RSS Chief Raises Alarm Over India's Declining Fertility Rate

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has raised concerns about India's declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR), citing that the average number of children a woman gives birth to in her lifetime should be at least 3, higher than the current rate of 2.1.

Addressing the 'Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan' in Nagpur, Bhagwat emphasized the crucial role of family in society. He warned that if a society's fertility rate drops below 2.1, it faces potential extinction, with many languages and cultures already lost due to this demographic trend.

Bhagwat advocated for a fertility rate above 2.1, aligning with India's population policy recommendations from 1998 and 2002. Meanwhile, political figures like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have weighed in on the discourse, reflecting society's intricate balance between population dynamics and cultural perceptions.

