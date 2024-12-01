Kharge Slams BJP's Mosque Surveys Amidst Growing Communal Divide

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, has launched a vehement attack on the ruling BJP, accusing its leadership of instigating societal division through mosque surveys across the nation.

Kharge made these allegations during a rally at Ramlila Maidan, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's role in exacerbating divisiveness and raising concerns over potential demolitions of Muslim historical landmarks like the Red Fort and Taj Mahal.

He appealed to marginalized communities to stand united to defend their democratic rights and uphold the Constitution, while cautioning against the BJP's alleged double standards and divisive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)