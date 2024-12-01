Left Menu

Kharge Slams BJP's Mosque Surveys Amidst Growing Communal Divide

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, accused BJP of dividing society with mosque surveys. He criticized Modi for not maintaining national unity and questioned potential demolitions of Muslim-built structures. In response to violence in Uttar Pradesh, Kharge called for unity among Dalits, minorities, and OBCs to safeguard democracy and their rights.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, has launched a vehement attack on the ruling BJP, accusing its leadership of instigating societal division through mosque surveys across the nation.

Kharge made these allegations during a rally at Ramlila Maidan, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's role in exacerbating divisiveness and raising concerns over potential demolitions of Muslim historical landmarks like the Red Fort and Taj Mahal.

He appealed to marginalized communities to stand united to defend their democratic rights and uphold the Constitution, while cautioning against the BJP's alleged double standards and divisive tactics.

