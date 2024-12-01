Donald Trump Names Massad Boulos as Senior Adviser
President-elect Donald Trump announced that Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos will serve as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Boulos, Trump's daughter Tiffany's father-in-law, actively engaged with Arab American and Muslim leaders during the campaign.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:34 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. The announcement was made on Truth Social on Sunday.
Boulos, who is the father-in-law of Trump's daughter Tiffany, played a significant role during the campaign by meeting with Arab American and Muslim leaders.
This new appointment highlights Trump's continuing efforts to engage with diverse communities as he prepares to assume the presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalation and Complexity: The New Middle East Battleground
PURE EV Partners with Arva Electric: Riding into Middle Eastern and African Markets
Trump's Middle East Dilemma: Balancing Alliances and Volatility
Political Tensions Surge: Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Maharashtra Election Campaign
Massil Technologies Partners with KrakenD to Transform API Management in India and Middle East