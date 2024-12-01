Left Menu

Donald Trump Names Massad Boulos as Senior Adviser

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos will serve as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Boulos, Trump's daughter Tiffany's father-in-law, actively engaged with Arab American and Muslim leaders during the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:34 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. The announcement was made on Truth Social on Sunday.

Boulos, who is the father-in-law of Trump's daughter Tiffany, played a significant role during the campaign by meeting with Arab American and Muslim leaders.

This new appointment highlights Trump's continuing efforts to engage with diverse communities as he prepares to assume the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

