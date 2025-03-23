Left Menu

Escalating Gaza Strikes: A Middle Eastern Conflict Intensified

Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza killed at least 19 Palestinians, including a senior Hamas leader. Concurrently, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, allied with Hamas, launched a missile at Israel, which was intercepted. This violence follows a recent breakdown of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

At least 19 Palestinians, including a prominent member of Hamas, were killed in Israeli airstrikes across southern Gaza overnight, as reported by local officials. The attack targeted senior Hamas political figures, intensifying ongoing hostilities in the region.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, aligning with Hamas, launched a missile aimed at Israel. The Israeli military intercepted the missile, averting casualties and damage, as air raid sirens sounded throughout the area.

The deadly strikes claimed the lives of families, including children, according to hospital reports in southern Gaza. These events follow a broken ceasefire agreement and have exacerbated tensions, leaving the peace process in jeopardy amid international concern.

