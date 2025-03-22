Escalation in Middle East: Israel Strikes Lebanon Amidst Rising Tensions

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel carried out airstrikes on Lebanese territories on Saturday. This action was in retaliation for recent rocket attacks targeting Israel, which the Israeli government attributed to the militant group Hezbollah, despite their denial of involvement.

The confrontation has reawakened concerns about the fragile ceasefire that had been holding since November. With two killed, including a child, and several injured during the strikes in southern Lebanon, international bodies like the United Nations call for restraint to prevent the violence from spiraling further.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military operations against Hamas in Gaza have intensified. Israeli airstrikes have led to significant casualties, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the territory. The international community has voiced strong concerns, urging an immediate return to ceasefire discussions to prevent further civilian losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)