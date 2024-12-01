Controversy in Uttarakhand: BJP MLA Urges Chief Minister to 'Teach a Lesson' on Land Jihad

BJP MLA T Raja Singh has demanded that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami adopt tactics similar to those of Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath to combat the issue he terms 'land jihad' in the state. He called for decisive action during a mahapanchayat organized by Hindu outfit Devbhoomi Vichar Manch in Uttarkashi.

Singh, known for his controversial views, suggested purchasing bulldozers to remove illegal encroachments, claiming that the state has the backing of one crore Hindus. The mahapanchayat was organized at Ramlila Maidan against a mosque deemed 'illegally built,' with Singh emphasizing that counteraction should be undertaken legally.

Amid tight security, BJP MLA Suresh Chauhan from Gangotri reiterated the state's commitment to tackling 'land jihad' and 'love jihad.' The gathering also addressed the upcoming declaration of Uttarkashi as a holy city with plans to ban shops selling meat and liquor. The protest mirrored earlier tensions where 27 people were injured during clashes over a mosque allegedly constructed on government land.

(With inputs from agencies.)