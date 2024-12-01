Mehbooba Mufti's Controversial Remarks Stir Political Debate
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti criticized India's treatment of minorities, comparing it to the oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh. She warned against religious division and invoked historical figures advocating secular unity. The BJP condemned her remarks, calling for action against her alleged 'anti-national' statements.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti stirred controversy by equating the treatment of Indian minorities with the oppression faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. Her remarks, made during a gathering of party workers, sparked a heated response from the BJP, which accused her of making anti-national statements.
Mufti highlighted India's secular character, referencing leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru who worked towards a united nation. She cautioned against the divisive forces she believes are pushing the country towards a repeat of the 1947 riots and criticized the government for focussing on religious conflicts while neglecting essential services like jobs and education.
The BJP strongly objected to Mufti's comparison, asserting that India should not be likened to Bangladesh, which they claim has a severe human rights situation for minorities. The BJP demanded action against Mufti, arguing that her comments undermined national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
