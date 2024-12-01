Opposition Leader Raises Concerns Over Women's Welfare Scheme Delays in Himachal Pradesh

In a scathing critique, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur questioned the administration led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over significant delays in processing the overwhelming number of applications for the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme.

Thakur noted that despite the administration's public assurances of offering Rs 1500 monthly to eligible women, over 10 lakh submissions remain stuck in bureaucratic limbo. The opposition leader challenged the government on its accountability, pressing for a timeline on processing these claims.

Further, Thakur lambasted the government for its sluggish approach post-election, labeling it as disrespectful and a betrayal to the women of Himachal Pradesh. He questioned the fairness of eligibility criteria, which seemingly penalizes women from economically vulnerable backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)