Karnataka Congress Plans Major Convention to Safeguard the Constitution
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar announced a Congress convention in Hassan on December 5 to safeguard the Constitution. The event aims to raise awareness against anti-government propaganda, with support from various organizations and communities. Future statewide events and bypoll victory celebrations are also planned.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared on Sunday that the Congress will hold a significant convention on December 5 in Hassan, aiming to protect the Constitution. This announcement followed a preparatory meeting at the KPCC office in Bangalore.
Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, emphasized the importance of the event, which has garnered backing from multiple organizations and communities. He stated that AICC leaders have mandated the program to address constitutional protection and national developments. Leaders from four districts were involved in the planning meeting.
In addition to the Hassan convention, similar events are scheduled in Sandur, Shiggavi, and Channapatna to acknowledge recent bypoll victories. Shivakumar mentioned imminent Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, indicating potential statewide conventions. Discussions on cabinet expansion were dismissed as unnecessary at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Constitution
- Convention
- Congress
- D K Shivakumar
- Hassan
- AICC
- politics
- bypolls
- elections
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Al Hassan Sentenced for Crimes in Timbuktu
Hemant Soren is CM of Jharkhand, will continue to remain so: AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
Paving the Path: AICC RCOG Advocates Mandatory HPV Vaccination
Should'nt get dejected with poll results, will have to bring changes from grassroots level to AICC to strengthen party: Kharge at CWC meet.