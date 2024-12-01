Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Plans Major Convention to Safeguard the Constitution

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar announced a Congress convention in Hassan on December 5 to safeguard the Constitution. The event aims to raise awareness against anti-government propaganda, with support from various organizations and communities. Future statewide events and bypoll victory celebrations are also planned.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared on Sunday that the Congress will hold a significant convention on December 5 in Hassan, aiming to protect the Constitution. This announcement followed a preparatory meeting at the KPCC office in Bangalore.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, emphasized the importance of the event, which has garnered backing from multiple organizations and communities. He stated that AICC leaders have mandated the program to address constitutional protection and national developments. Leaders from four districts were involved in the planning meeting.

In addition to the Hassan convention, similar events are scheduled in Sandur, Shiggavi, and Channapatna to acknowledge recent bypoll victories. Shivakumar mentioned imminent Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, indicating potential statewide conventions. Discussions on cabinet expansion were dismissed as unnecessary at this time.

