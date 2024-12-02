Mali's Decisive Drone Strikes: A Turning Point in the Tuareg Rebellion

In a significant escalation of conflict, Mali's military regime executed a series of drone strikes on December 1, 2024, targeting Tuareg rebel leaders in Tinzaouatine. The strikes resulted in the death of eight prominent figures, marking the first such loss for the Tuareg since their rebellion began in 2012.

The separatists, referring to northern Mali as Azawad, identified the deceased leaders, including Fahad Ag Al Mahmoud of the Gatia group. Malian military authorities confirmed the operation, labeling the leaders as terrorists. The offensive was detailed on the nation's channel, ORTM, emphasizing the regime's willingness to deploy drone assets.

The aftermath intensified anti-government sentiment, according to Rida Lyammouri of the Policy Center for the New South. Meanwhile, Tuareg armed groups announced a merger into the newly established Azawad Liberation Front, dedicated to achieving regional autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)