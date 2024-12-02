Congress MP Imran Masood Urges Supreme Court to Halt Religious Place Surveys

In a pressing appeal, Congress MP Imran Masood has urged the Supreme Court to intervene in matters concerning lower courts authorizing surveys at religious sites, citing potential chaos if left unchecked. Highlighting the Places of Worship Act of 1991, Masood cautioned against the growing trend of legal claims spurred by such decisions.

Joining the initiative, Congress leaders Alok Sharma and Priya Mishra have approached the apex court to call for restraint among the courts nationwide in handling similar pleas, advocating for strict adherence to the legislation meant to prevent religious disputes. Their petition also demands that states comply with existing worship protection laws.

A delegation from Congress is poised to visit Sambhal to compile a fact-finding report amidst rising tensions. Despite being issued a police notice to defer the visit, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai remains steadfast, insisting on proceeding peacefully. Criticism of police actions has been voiced, spotlighting the precarious state of affairs in the region.

