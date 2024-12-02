Giriraj Singh Criticizes Owaisi Over Silence on Hindu Issues

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his recent comments regarding RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statements. Singh questioned Owaisi's silence on Hindu issues, especially in contexts outside India, such as violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Singh called attention to the alleged atrocities being committed against Hindus by radicals in Bangladesh. He lamented the lack of legal recourse and called for international intervention, while also noting India's firm stance on the matter.

Owaisi had earlier mocked Bhagwat's concerns about India's declining fertility rate, questioning whether Bhagwat would financially incentivize people to have more children. Bhagwat highlighted the risk of societal decline with falling fertility rates, urging a population policy that maintains a rate above 2.1.

