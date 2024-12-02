Left Menu

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Owaisi Over Silence on Hindu Issues

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his alleged silence on Hindu issues, especially referencing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Singh questioned Owaisi's focus on Muslim issues and urged global intervention. The debate intersects with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on India's declining population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:07 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his recent comments regarding RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statements. Singh questioned Owaisi's silence on Hindu issues, especially in contexts outside India, such as violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Singh called attention to the alleged atrocities being committed against Hindus by radicals in Bangladesh. He lamented the lack of legal recourse and called for international intervention, while also noting India's firm stance on the matter.

Owaisi had earlier mocked Bhagwat's concerns about India's declining fertility rate, questioning whether Bhagwat would financially incentivize people to have more children. Bhagwat highlighted the risk of societal decline with falling fertility rates, urging a population policy that maintains a rate above 2.1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

