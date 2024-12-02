Vladimir Putin's Anticipated India Visit in 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India in early 2025, following an invitation by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This development was reported by Indian broadcaster CNN-News18, drawing on information from the Kremlin.

The planned visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement between Russia and India, reflecting the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties amidst shifting global dynamics.

Details about the agenda or specific dates have yet to be disclosed. However, the visit underscores the importance both nations place on their strategic partnership, which spans various sectors including defense and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)