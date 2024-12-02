Left Menu

Vladimir Putin's Anticipated India Visit in 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in early 2025. This visit comes as a result of an invitation extended to him by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The news was reported by Indian broadcaster CNN-News18, citing sources from the Kremlin.

Updated: 02-12-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:04 IST
Vladimir Putin Image Credit: Wikipedia

The planned visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement between Russia and India, reflecting the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties amidst shifting global dynamics.

Details about the agenda or specific dates have yet to be disclosed. However, the visit underscores the importance both nations place on their strategic partnership, which spans various sectors including defense and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

