Trump Praises Modi Amidst Tariff Talk Tensions

US President Donald Trump highlighted his friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing ongoing tariff discussions. Labeling Modi as a 'very smart man', Trump expressed optimism that tariff negotiations would resolve favorably. These comments come after criticisms of India's high tariffs on American goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 06:37 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has publicly lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'a very smart man' and 'a great friend', while expressing optimism about the ongoing tariff discussions between the two nations.

The president's remarks follow his previous criticisms about India's tariffs on American products, which he described as 'brutal'. Despite the tariff tension, Trump reiterated his positive relationship with Modi, noting their recent talks in Washington, D.C., during Modi's visit in February.

Highlighting India as one of the world's highest tariffing countries, Trump commented on the reciprocal tariffs the US plans to implement. Ear-marked to commence on April 2, these tariffs are to counteract the levies India and other nations impose on American goods, indicating a strategic maneuver in the global trade arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

