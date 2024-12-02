Diplomatic Storm Brews Between China and Lithuania Over Expulsions
China strongly condemns Lithuania's move to declare three Chinese diplomats as personae non gratae, citing no reasons were provided for their expulsion. Lithuania points to violations of diplomatic law, escalating tensions between the two nations over Taiwan's de facto embassy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:08 IST
The diplomatic tension between China and Lithuania intensified as China's foreign ministry voiced strong condemnation of Lithuania's decision to expel three Chinese diplomats.
Lithuania's foreign ministry cited unspecified violations of the Vienna Convention and national legislation as the reasons behind the expulsions, prompting China to express its firm opposition.
This move follows previous diplomatic strains after Taiwan was allowed to open a de facto embassy in Lithuania, leading to downgraded China-Lithuania relations and subsequent retaliatory measures from Beijing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement