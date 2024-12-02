Peskov Criticizes Trump's Tariff Threat to BRICS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has issued a cautionary response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent threat to impose tariffs on BRICS nations. The proposed tariffs are aimed at deterring these countries from creating or supporting an alternative to the U.S. dollar.

Peskov observed that the global appeal of the dollar as a reserve currency is diminishing, a trend that, according to him, is accelerating. He emphasized that any attempt by the United States to enforce mandatory use of the dollar might ultimately prove counterproductive.

The remarks followed Trump's demand over the weekend that BRICS nations refrain from establishing a new currency, warning of a steep 100% tariff imposition if they proceeded. Peskov's comments highlight the complexities of international currency dynamics in the current geopolitical climate.

