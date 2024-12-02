Peskov Criticizes Trump's Tariff Threat to BRICS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that U.S. attempts to enforce the use of the dollar could have negative consequences. His comments come after President-elect Trump's threat to heavily tariff BRICS nations if they create a new currency. Peskov highlighted the declining appeal of the dollar globally.
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has issued a cautionary response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent threat to impose tariffs on BRICS nations. The proposed tariffs are aimed at deterring these countries from creating or supporting an alternative to the U.S. dollar.
Peskov observed that the global appeal of the dollar as a reserve currency is diminishing, a trend that, according to him, is accelerating. He emphasized that any attempt by the United States to enforce mandatory use of the dollar might ultimately prove counterproductive.
The remarks followed Trump's demand over the weekend that BRICS nations refrain from establishing a new currency, warning of a steep 100% tariff imposition if they proceeded. Peskov's comments highlight the complexities of international currency dynamics in the current geopolitical climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peskov
- Trump
- tariffs
- BRICS
- currency
- dollar
- reserve currency
- geopolitics
- Brazil
- India
ALSO READ
Youth Apprehended with Over Rs 51 lakh in Fake Currency in Thane
19-Year-Old Arrested with Counterfeit Currency Haul
Currency Exchange Racket Cracked: Two Arrested in Delhi
Today, India is world's fifth largest economy and the day is not far when India will become five trillion dollar economy: PM Modi.
Venezuela's Currency Depreciation Prompts Inflation Fears