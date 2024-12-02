Georgia's Tumultuous Path to European Integration

Protests continue in Georgia's capital as over 200 individuals have been detained following four nights of demonstrations fueled by the government's suspension of talks to join the European Union. The controversial move comes after the EU criticized Georgia's parliamentary elections.

Georgia's government's victory in the elections, regarded by many as a test of the country's EU ambitions, has been hotly contested. Accusations of election rigging with Kremlin influence have intensified the situation, while demonstrators clashed with police.

Political tension escalates as global voices condemn the violence. The EU has affirmed its concerns about democratic backsliding, urging respect for freedom of assembly and speech. Georgia's path forward remains contentious as it seeks to reconcile these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)