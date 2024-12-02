Left Menu

Keir Starmer Appoints New Cabinet Secretary

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Chris Wormald as the new Cabinet Secretary, succeeding Simon Case who stepped down due to ill health. The role is the highest within the civil service and involves close collaboration with the Prime Minister on policy advising and cabinet operations.

Updated: 02-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:50 IST
In a significant administrative change, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the appointment of Chris Wormald as the new Cabinet Secretary on Monday, marking a pivotal transition in the nation's civil service leadership. Wormald succeeds Simon Case, who relinquished the position in September citing health concerns.

The Cabinet Secretary stands as the most senior civil service role, primarily tasked with offering policy guidance to the Prime Minister and ensuring the smooth functionality of the cabinet. This critical function within the government underscores the importance of stable and effective civil service management.

Serving in this prominent position comes with considerable responsibility and an accompanying salary of approximately 200,000 pounds ($254,180), aligning with the expectations and demands of the office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

