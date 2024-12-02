Prime Minister Michel Barnier Takes Bold Step with Budget Bill
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier plans to use special constitutional powers to pass a social security budget bill through parliament without a vote, raising the possibility of a no-confidence vote against his government, according to TF1 and LCI broadcasters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:15 IST
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is set to invoke special constitutional powers to pass a contentious social security budget bill through parliament without holding a vote.
This move, reported by broadcasters TF1 and LCI, increases the risk of a no-confidence vote confronting his government.
As the debate intensifies, the government sees this as a necessary action to ensure the bill's passage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Committee Reviews Indian Coast Guard's Coastal Security Measures
Matt Doocey invites youth to engage in political process with Youth Parliament 2025
PM Modi Lauds Kiren Rijiju on Birthday for Parliamentary Contributions
Lok Sabha Speaker Gears Up for Winter Parliament Session
British Farmers Unite: Tax Hike Spurs Protests in Parliament