Prime Minister Michel Barnier Takes Bold Step with Budget Bill

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier plans to use special constitutional powers to pass a social security budget bill through parliament without a vote, raising the possibility of a no-confidence vote against his government, according to TF1 and LCI broadcasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:15 IST
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is set to invoke special constitutional powers to pass a contentious social security budget bill through parliament without holding a vote.

This move, reported by broadcasters TF1 and LCI, increases the risk of a no-confidence vote confronting his government.

As the debate intensifies, the government sees this as a necessary action to ensure the bill's passage.

