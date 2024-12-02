Maharashtra Set for New Leadership: BJP Eyes Chief Ministerial Post

In Maharashtra's political landscape, a significant shift is on the horizon as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for a crucial legislature party meeting. Tasked with overseeing this pivotal event are former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, designated as central observers. The goal is to elect a new leader unanimously, likely to be the next chief minister of the state.

The BJP, which heads the ruling Mahayuti coalition, is confident of securing the top position. The legislature meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning will witness the gathering of newly-elected BJP MLAs at the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai. Both Rupani and Sitharaman will present a report to the party high command post-meeting, setting the stage for a potential new leadership in Maharashtra.

As the political drama unfolds, the spotlight is on former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is seen as a likely candidate for the chief ministerial post. Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged support to the BJP's decision, aligning with the party's strategy as the Mahayuti coalition prepares for a new chapter with leaders from the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also expected to hold key deputy CM positions.

