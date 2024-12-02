Georgia's EU Integration Crisis: A Nation at Crossroads
Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili urges Western nations to support Georgia's EU integration amid protests and government stalemate. Amid allegations of electoral fraud, clashes continue as the government, denying Russian influence, enacts controversial laws. Demonstrations reflect deep national divides over Georgia's future direction.
In a charged political climate, Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili has called on Western countries to rally behind a movement supporting Georgia's integration with the European Union. Her appeal comes as clashes erupt between protesters and police following the Georgian Dream party's suspension of EU accession talks.
Critics argue this move signifies a shift towards Russian influence, a claim the ruling party denies. Zourabichvili has actively engaged in demonstrations and urged the EU to dismiss October's election results that favored Georgian Dream, alleging electoral fraud.
With tensions escalating, Zourabichvili insists Western backing is crucial to resolve the crisis. Meanwhile, the U.S. and EU express concern over democratic regression in Georgia, following government legislation curbing external influence and LGBT rights, maintaining Georgia's strategic crossroads position between Europe and Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
