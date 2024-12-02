Statue Standoff: Political Rifts Emerge Over Bhagat Singh's Legacy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the BJP on Monday for what he termed as unnecessary political maneuvering over the delayed unveiling of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's statue.

The timing of Mann's remarks coincided with a protest by Punjab BJP leaders against what they described as an unwarranted postponement of the statue's inauguration at Chandigarh airport. The Chief Minister clarified that the unveiling was rescheduled to December 4 due to the Model Code of Conduct for the recently held panchayat elections.

In his address, Mann denounced the BJP's protest tactics, calling them disgraceful, and urged that politics be kept out of such a significant matter. Meanwhile, Punjab BJP leaders faced restrictions as they attempted to proceed with their plan to unveil the statue independently, despite an ultimatum issued by BJP vice-president Subhash Sharma to the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)