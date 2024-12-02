Political Drama Unfolds: No Evidence in Palakkad Bypoll Black Money Allegation
Kerala police stated no further investigation is needed into the black money allegation during the Palakkad bypoll campaign due to lack of evidence. The probe, initiated by CPI(M) and BJP claims, saw a hotel raid involving Congress leaders. The issue sparked political controversy with differing party responses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A Kerala police report has concluded that there is no need for further investigation concerning an allegation of black money usage during the Palakkad bypoll campaign attributed to the Congress party, due to insufficient evidence.
The inquiry was prompted by a complaint from the CPI(M) accusing Congress of illicit financial activities, leading to a police raid targeting hotel accommodations of prominent Congress women leaders.
The incident has stirred a significant political upheaval, with the Congress, CPI(M), and BJP trading accusations and leveraging the incident in their respective campaigns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hemant Soren govt betrayed people, looted state, promoted dynastic politics, alleges BJP chief J P Nadda at poll rally in Bokaro.
PM Modi-led NDA govt bringing OBCs, tribals, SCs to mainstream, claims BJP chief J P Nadda at poll rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro.
BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-Dalit Stance Amid Controversy
BJP Rally in Amravati Turns Chaotic Amidst Heated Campaign
'Batenge to katenge' slogan meant to divide society which BJP has been already doing: Congress chief Kharge at Umred in Nagpur.