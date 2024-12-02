Political Drama Unfolds: No Evidence in Palakkad Bypoll Black Money Allegation

A Kerala police report has concluded that there is no need for further investigation concerning an allegation of black money usage during the Palakkad bypoll campaign attributed to the Congress party, due to insufficient evidence.

The inquiry was prompted by a complaint from the CPI(M) accusing Congress of illicit financial activities, leading to a police raid targeting hotel accommodations of prominent Congress women leaders.

The incident has stirred a significant political upheaval, with the Congress, CPI(M), and BJP trading accusations and leveraging the incident in their respective campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)