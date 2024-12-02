Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: No Evidence in Palakkad Bypoll Black Money Allegation

Kerala police stated no further investigation is needed into the black money allegation during the Palakkad bypoll campaign due to lack of evidence. The probe, initiated by CPI(M) and BJP claims, saw a hotel raid involving Congress leaders. The issue sparked political controversy with differing party responses.

Updated: 02-12-2024 22:36 IST
A Kerala police report has concluded that there is no need for further investigation concerning an allegation of black money usage during the Palakkad bypoll campaign attributed to the Congress party, due to insufficient evidence.

The inquiry was prompted by a complaint from the CPI(M) accusing Congress of illicit financial activities, leading to a police raid targeting hotel accommodations of prominent Congress women leaders.

The incident has stirred a significant political upheaval, with the Congress, CPI(M), and BJP trading accusations and leveraging the incident in their respective campaigns.

