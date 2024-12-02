Romanian Politics in Turmoil as Social Democrats Withhold Endorsement
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that the Social Democrats will not back a presidential candidate in the looming run-off election between a far-right independent and a centrist leader, leaving voters to independently choose their next leader.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:10 IST
- Country:
- Romania
In a surprising move, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has declared that his party, the Social Democrats, will refrain from endorsing any candidate in the upcoming presidential run-off.
The election pits a far-right independent against a centrist leader, sparking intense discussions within the political landscape.
Ciolacu emphasized that the decision empowers Romanians to independently cast their votes and determine the country's future without party influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
