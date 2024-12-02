Romanian Politics in Turmoil as Social Democrats Withhold Endorsement

In a surprising move, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has declared that his party, the Social Democrats, will refrain from endorsing any candidate in the upcoming presidential run-off.

The election pits a far-right independent against a centrist leader, sparking intense discussions within the political landscape.

Ciolacu emphasized that the decision empowers Romanians to independently cast their votes and determine the country's future without party influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)