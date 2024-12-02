Left Menu

Romanian Politics in Turmoil as Social Democrats Withhold Endorsement

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that the Social Democrats will not back a presidential candidate in the looming run-off election between a far-right independent and a centrist leader, leaving voters to independently choose their next leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:10 IST
Romanian Politics in Turmoil as Social Democrats Withhold Endorsement
Marcel Ciolacu
  • Country:
  • Romania

In a surprising move, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has declared that his party, the Social Democrats, will refrain from endorsing any candidate in the upcoming presidential run-off.

The election pits a far-right independent against a centrist leader, sparking intense discussions within the political landscape.

Ciolacu emphasized that the decision empowers Romanians to independently cast their votes and determine the country's future without party influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024