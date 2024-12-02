Left Menu

BJP Pledges Continuation of Free Delhi Services Amid Political Tensions

The BJP has vowed to maintain the free electricity, water supply, and bus rides for women initiatives started by the AAP if it comes to power in Delhi. The AAP criticized BJP's commitment, accusing them of false promises and opposing the schemes previously.

Updated: 02-12-2024 23:32 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced its intention to retain the AAP-initiated schemes of free electricity, water supply, and women's bus rides in Delhi, should it be elected to power. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, chairman of the party's manifesto committee, shared this pledge on Monday, sparking reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Responding to BJP's assurance, AAP alleged that the BJP would potentially dismantle these schemes if they attain governance in Delhi. They pointed out BJP's earlier opposition to these initiatives, claiming a lack of similar provisions in BJP-governed states.

Despite the political discourse, Bidhuri emphasized BJP's commitment to the schemes post-victory, while announcing plans for public feedback gatherings as part of their manifesto development. Elections for Delhi's assembly are slated for February, influencing a heated political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

