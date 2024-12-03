Maharashtra's Leadership Crisis: Mahajan Meets Shinde Amid CM Speculations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan met with Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, on Monday, amid health concerns about Shinde's recent throat infection and fever. The meeting centered around plans for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for December 5, which will see the next Maharashtra Chief Minister take office.

Mahajan stressed that there are no internal conflicts within the Mahayuti alliance, affirming a unified front. "I visited Eknath Shinde, who has been under the weather recently, and found no discord. We discussed the upcoming preparations and shared insights. Our focus remains on serving the state's people," Mahajan briefed reporters post-meeting.

The political scenario unfolds as Shinde had earlier confirmed his recovery. Recently, he, along with pivotal figures like Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, engaged with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda to resolve the Chief Ministerial stalemate. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, having achieved an electoral triumph on November 23, is yet to decide on its Chief Minister, despite BJP securing the majority with 132 seats. This comes amid significant losses for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)