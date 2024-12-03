Leadership Turmoil: CPI(M) Leaders Defect to BJP Amid Internal Feuds

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is witnessing a wave of defections in Kerala as internal conflicts continue to expose fissures within its ranks. In a significant development, Madhu Mullassery, a prominent figure in the CPI(M), has parted ways with the party after 42 years of service.

Mullassery accused district secretary V Joy of fostering divisiveness and prioritizing personal interests. The fallout comes on the heels of another defection by Bipin C Babu, who advocates that the CPI(M) has deviated from its secular principles, prompting concern over the party's direction.

The discontent is exacerbated by the sidelining of senior leader G Sudhakaran, which has sparked local protests. This internal strife has provided fertile ground for the Bharatiya Janata Party to woo disgruntled CPI(M) members, potentially altering the political landscape in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)