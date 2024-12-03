Leadership Turmoil: CPI(M) Leaders Defect to BJP Amid Internal Feuds
CPI(M) leaders in Kerala are leaving the party, citing internal disputes and leadership issues. Recently, Madhu Mullassery, a 42-year member, blamed the district secretary V Joy for his departure, claiming mistreatment. Leadership changes and factionalism are pushing leaders to join BJP, weakening the party's unity.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is witnessing a wave of defections in Kerala as internal conflicts continue to expose fissures within its ranks. In a significant development, Madhu Mullassery, a prominent figure in the CPI(M), has parted ways with the party after 42 years of service.
Mullassery accused district secretary V Joy of fostering divisiveness and prioritizing personal interests. The fallout comes on the heels of another defection by Bipin C Babu, who advocates that the CPI(M) has deviated from its secular principles, prompting concern over the party's direction.
The discontent is exacerbated by the sidelining of senior leader G Sudhakaran, which has sparked local protests. This internal strife has provided fertile ground for the Bharatiya Janata Party to woo disgruntled CPI(M) members, potentially altering the political landscape in the region.
