Political Turmoil Over Religious Surveys Sparks Calls for Judicial Intervention

In the aftermath of the Sambhal incident and ordered survey of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday accused invisible hands of plotting national unrest. He urged the Supreme Court to scrutinize such directives and hold accountable the judges issuing them.

Yadav warned that surveys targeting mosques suggest an orchestrated plan to destabilize the nation. He advocated for judicial oversight, urging the Supreme Court to reprimand judges making such orders. His comments were echoed by RJD MP Manoj Jha, who voiced dissatisfaction over Congress PCC president of Uttar Pradesh being barred from entering the strife-torn Sambhal.

Jha questioned the entry restrictions, arguing that visits aimed at reconciliation should never warrant invitations. Concurrently, Congress MP Imran Masood stressed the Supreme Court's responsibility to address lower court decisions sanctioning religious place surveys. He cautioned that failing to act could invite national chaos.

Masood lamented the detrimental impact of recent lower court rulings, which he believes threaten public order, insisting on the court's adherence to the Places of Worship Act of 1991. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Alok Sharma and Priya Mishra petitioned the Supreme Court to prevent courts from entertaining such survey requests, highlighting heightened tensions since November 19 when police-protester clashes during a Jama Masjid survey led to four deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)