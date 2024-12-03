Norway's Next Political Chapter: Stoere Aims for 2025
Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, announced plans to lead the government into the 2025 parliamentary election. Despite trailing in opinion polls, Stoere remains committed to his role. As head of the Labour Party since 2014, he has navigated a minority government amid growing voter concerns over living costs.
