Norway's Next Political Chapter: Stoere Aims for 2025

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has confirmed his intention to continue leading the government into the next parliamentary election, scheduled for September 2025.

Despite facing political challenges, with his Labour Party trailing behind the Conservative and Progress Parties, Stoere remains steadfast in his leadership role.

The 64-year-old has been at the helm of Labour since 2014 and served as Prime Minister since 2021, managing a minority centre-left coalition during tough economic times.

