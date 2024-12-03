Left Menu

Norway's Next Political Chapter: Stoere Aims for 2025

Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, announced plans to lead the government into the 2025 parliamentary election. Despite trailing in opinion polls, Stoere remains committed to his role. As head of the Labour Party since 2014, he has navigated a minority government amid growing voter concerns over living costs.

Prime Minister

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has confirmed his intention to continue leading the government into the next parliamentary election, scheduled for September 2025.

Despite facing political challenges, with his Labour Party trailing behind the Conservative and Progress Parties, Stoere remains steadfast in his leadership role.

The 64-year-old has been at the helm of Labour since 2014 and served as Prime Minister since 2021, managing a minority centre-left coalition during tough economic times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

