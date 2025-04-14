Election Betting Scandal Rocks Britain's Conservative Party

In a shocking turn of events, a former lawmaker from Britain's Conservative Party has been implicated in a gambling scandal. Alongside 14 others, he faces charges for unethical betting on the timing of the national election, a move seen as a serious breach of the Gambling Act 2005, according to the Gambling Commission.

Craig Williams, once an aide to former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, drew attention for wagering 100 pounds on Sunak calling an election in July 2024, just before it actually happened. Facing allegations of using insider knowledge, Williams admitted to what he called a 'huge error of judgement'.

The repercussions were swift, resulting in the Conservative Party withdrawing its support from Williams, who subsequently lost his seat. With the Gambling Commission leading the charge against illegal betting practices, the accused are expected at Westminster Magistrates Court. The case underscores the high stakes and stringent oversight in maintaining electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)