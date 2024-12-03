Cocoa Farmers' Votes Could Tip Ghana's Election Scales
In Ghana's upcoming election, cocoa farmers, affected by a crisis in the industry, hold significant sway. Despite government efforts, dissatisfaction prevails among farmers over fertiliser costs and the sector's decline. Their votes could be pivotal in the contest between NPP's Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC's John Mahama.
In Ghana, the cocoa industry's turbulent times are making an unexpected impact on political dynamics. As the country approaches its election, cocoa farmers find themselves at the center of attention, particularly on the topic of fertiliser costs.
The political scene is heating up between the current ruling party's candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, and former president John Mahama of the opposition. Cocoa, a critical economic sector, is suffering a crisis with factors such as climate change, gold mining, and currency depreciation affecting farmers' livelihoods.
Farmers' dissatisfaction with the government's handling of these issues could influence the election outcome, directing votes toward the opposition. Despite promises from candidates, the actual effectiveness of their pledges to revive the ailing sector remains to be seen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Smog Crisis Triggers 'Severe Plus' Alert and Emergency Measures
Amit Shah Steps Up: Tackling Manipur's Volatile Security Crisis
Smoggy Skies: Flights Diverted and Trains Delayed Amid Delhi's Air Crisis
Delhi CM Slams Centre Over Unchecked Stubble Burning Crisis
Plastic Waste Crisis Threatens Power Supply in Eastern Congo