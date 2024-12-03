Left Menu

Norway's Stoere Eyes 2025 Election Challenge

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere is set to lead Norway's Labour Party into the parliamentary election in September 2025, despite trailing in polls. Voters are concerned about rising living costs, but Stoere remains motivated and believes Labour has a chance to win.

Updated: 03-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:42 IST
Norway's Stoere Eyes 2025 Election Challenge
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced his intention to lead his party into the 2025 parliamentary election, eyeing the September race.

Despite his Labour Party currently lagging behind the Conservative and Progress parties in polls, Stoere remains undeterred, noting high living costs as a voter concern.

At age 64, Stoere has led Labour since 2014 and served as prime minister since 2021, commanding a minority centre-left coalition government.

