Norway's Stoere Eyes 2025 Election Challenge

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced his intention to lead his party into the 2025 parliamentary election, eyeing the September race.

Despite his Labour Party currently lagging behind the Conservative and Progress parties in polls, Stoere remains undeterred, noting high living costs as a voter concern.

At age 64, Stoere has led Labour since 2014 and served as prime minister since 2021, commanding a minority centre-left coalition government.

(With inputs from agencies.)