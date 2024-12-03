Starmer Advocates Stronger Backing for Ukraine Amid Growing Tensions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizes the need for increased support for Ukraine to enhance its position in future peace talks, while addressing concerns over a potential Russian victory threatening European security. His remarks signal a pivotal moment as Donald Trump, skeptical of U.S. aid to Ukraine, approaches presidency.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the necessity of bolstered support for Ukraine to fortify the nation for eventual peace negotiations. He acknowledged that a negotiated end to the conflict with Russia may be on the horizon. Starmer highlighted the critical role of sustained Western backing to thwart a Russian victory, which he warned could jeopardize Europe's security, stability, and prosperity.
"We must persist in supporting Ukraine's self-defense as long as required," Starmer urged during a speech in London's financial hub. He called for efforts to empower Ukraine to secure a fair and lasting peace that assures their security and self-determination.
The comments arrive at a crucial juncture with Russia advancing rapidly and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, skeptical of American support, set to take office soon. Britain's longstanding support for Ukraine, including pioneering arms provisions, positions the nation as a key ally. Starmer's statement signifies a shift in dialogue, with his clearest acknowledgment to date of a potential negotiated settlement. European involvement may need to intensify given the possibility of diminished U.S. aid under Trump's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)